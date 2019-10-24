Chalk this one up to another great night out

Artist Jaz Grady installs her Roll Session Interactive Slap Up for the Chalk the Line exhibition which opens tonight with an Art Party.

YOUNG artists will take over the Grafton Regional Gallery tonight as the space is transformed to an interactive, innovative, contemporary drawing exhibition Chalk the Line.

Launched tonight from 6pm with a free Art Party, onlookers can chill to DJ beats and enjoy a refreshing purple beer from the pay bar.

The evening kicks off the 2019 Jacaranda Festival and includes welcome to country by Deborah Taylor, assisted by Lennox and Maisie Monaghan, while Clarence DJs Clive and Marcus will go to work on their vinyl collection.

Finger food will be provided by the gallery and the pay bar will include the addition of the long-awaited Jacaranda Purple Beer.

Inspired by the words of the late Johnny Cash and the history of chalk lines, Chalk the Line features wall drawings and recent work by artists Kade Valja, Jaz Grady, Jimmy Wags, Al Stark and Tulli Stevens.

Kade Valja, install in progress, Duality, 2019, at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

From ochre painting within Australia by Aboriginal people to builders in ancient Egypt and early cave painters in France, the chalk line has been used throughout art history in many cultures.

In contemporary settings, it is also used throughout street art and mural making to create temporary and ephemeral works. In this exhibition the artist use the humble chalk line to explore their creativity and artistic practice. Each artist brings their own take on the line in this vibrant transformation of the gallery.

Along with Chalk the Line, Microcosm inflatable sculpture by Goldberg Aberline Studios will be also be opened.