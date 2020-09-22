Challenger puts up hand for Deputy Mayor role

Clarence Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley will again nominate for the job at his week’s extraordinary meeting. Photo: Glenn Hunt/ The Australian

Clarence Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley will again nominate for the job at his week’s extraordinary meeting. Photo: Glenn Hunt/ The Australian

A CHALLENGER has been confirmed in the contest for the Deputy Mayor’s role for the next 12 months.

Current office holder Jason Kingsley confirmed yesterday that he will seek to be re-elected in the role after taking the weekend to weigh up his decision.

“I will throw my hat in the ring for the Deputy Mayor role again, I won’t be going for Mayor as I’m happy to support (Mayor) Jim (Simmons),” Cr Kingsley said.

“I think Jim has done a good job and we have worked well together and I would like to see that continue.”

Cr Kingsley said he took to the weekend to discuss the decision with his family and to ensure he had the time to commit to the Deputy Mayor role.

“I wanted to make sure everything was right for me with my work commitments and personally I needed the time to think and consult with the family everything fine to continue,” he said.

“I needed to take that time to make sure I was confident that I could dedicate my time to my family, work and the role and I’m confident I can do that.”

Greens councillor Greg Clancy has also expressed an intention to also nominate for Deputy Mayor.

“At this stage I think I will, I will see what happens at the meeting but I’d say I’ll nominate,” he said.

“I think that I can make a good Deputy Mayor and I think there needs to be competition for these roles too.”

Cr Karen Toms has confirmed she will challenge Mayor Jim Simmons for the top job, but ruled out a crack at the Deputy Mayor role.

“I’ve already told Jason that I will support him if he nominates again,” she said.