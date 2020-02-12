Challenging conditions keep catches to a minimum

Jenny with her best ever snapper caught on a recent trip out with Reeltime Charters off Brooms Head.

FISHING: As expected the number of weigh-ins this week was the smallest for a long time.

With falls of more than 250mm of rain during the past week, it would be only the very dedicated angler who would brave the conditions.

With a combined king tide and a fresh in the river as the rain run-offs entered the system, conditions generally, to say the least, were very challenging.

In such conditions the experienced local has several choices.

One of the few choices of fishing spots in the estuary when the muddy water comes down is in among the trawlers in Yamba Bay and on the other side of the gantry wall up towards the moorings for the pilot boat.

These areas retain a slug of salty water under the flood fresh water, and fish seek shelter and food.

Mullet have been sighted in Yamba Bay and the spin off is that mullet which were in the main river have been washed out to the mouth of the river, and this is where some of the hopeful angler congregate chasing jewfish (and sharks) attracted to the same area.

Over the week, there were probably half a dozen big rods trying their luck on the Yamba wall, but without much success.

Tilly with one of the great Venus tuskfish being caught on the southern reef off Broom Head on Reeltime Charters.

However, one of the local regulars, Mischa Porter from Iluka tried his luck at Shark Bay in the dirty water with a live mullet as bait and returned with a jewfish of 24.400kg.

Mischa, and the anglers on the wall, had to deal with a lot of rubbish in the form of logs and debris which came down in the flood waters.

The only catch in the estuary was the 815g bream taken by Phillip Granger, from Gunning, who fished off the bank at Palmers Island just before the weather changed.

The only other fish weighed in was a small whiting of 170g (tested and just on legal size) taken by Sam Buchanan at the Iluka Bluff.

Offshore fishing will have to be put on hold for some time – possibly even a week or more depending on the movement of the cyclone which has developed wide off the Queensland coast, sending big swells all along the coast.

However, the long term benefits will come following a good flushing of the river – it just retires the patience – the sign of a true angler – before things get back to normal.