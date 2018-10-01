Challenging results for North Coast cricketers

CRICKET: It was a mixed bag of results to start the Northern NSW Cricket Pathways Challenge for the North Coastal Zone sides.

While the under-13s were in control for three-quarters of their first-round clash with Mid North Coast, the result slipped through their fingers, while the a team effort from the under-14s saw them take the points against their rivals.

It was an 81-run second-wicket partnership between North Coastal batsmen Jesse Buckle (37) and Lachie Carlyle (34) set the tone for the under-14s, who finished with 128 from their 40 overs.

Harwood junior Troy Turner then led the way with the ball, finishing with figures of two wickets for 25 as Mid North Coast was bowled all-out for 117.

In the under-13s, North Coast batted first with captain Teven Gallagher adding 17 as they fought hard on a sticky track to finish on 128.

While they had Mid North Coast struggling at 9-88, the side could not keep the foot on the throat and eventually let their opposition steal a victory in the final over of the day.

While games had no been finalised yesterday, the under-14s were well on their way to victory following an outstanding knock from opener Hunter Jefferies, who was caught out for 99 in the side's total of 6-224.

The tournament continues today with North Coast set to face off against Northern Inland Gold at Barry Watts Oval (under-14s) and Lower Fisher Park (under-13s).