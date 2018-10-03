Menu
An aerial impression of the new Grafton river crossing
Business

Chamber about to reveal its big ideas for Jacaranda City

Tim Howard
by
3rd Oct 2018 1:12 PM

A SUITE of big ideas that could reshape Grafton will be revealed at an invitation only event on Thursday afternoon.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce has developed the ideas in a brochure that presents 14 ways the Jacaranda City could progress at a period where finding a new identity is vital.

The chamber has collated the ideas into short term, medium term and long term goals.

The ideas include rezoning and urban development, CBD beautification, waterfront plans, indigenous initiatives, attracting government departments, hospital and medical centre developments, sports infrastructure agriculture, tertiary education campuses, transport hubs, upgrading the airport, flood mitigation and improved land use.

Chamber president Justin James said the launch would be at the chamber's new office at 25 Prince St, which would be officially opened at the event. Mr James said the chamber was about to employ an executive officer to run the office.

