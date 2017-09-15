Chamber asks council to contribute to CCTV

COUNCILLORS are seeking more information on the installation of CCTV cameras in the Grafton and South Grafton CBD.

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce proposed the council donate $50,000 towards the project, which they have also received at $200,000 grant from the Federal Government for.

Cr Richie Williamson foreshadowed a motion that council consider the $50,000 request during the framing of the 2018/19 budget as it had not been planned for in the current budget.

Cr Williamson said the funding would put more pressure on the already stretched general fund.

Councillors also felt they didn't have enough information from the Chamber of Commerce and have requested answers to a number of questions.

Mayor Jim Simmons attempted to move the officer recommendation, which proposed council contribute the $50,000, however it was decided the matter would be deferred to next week's council meeting in order to obtain more information on the grant from the Chamber of Commerce.