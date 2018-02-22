Chamber breakfast meeting is a healthy beginning for 2018

GRAFTON businesses have been given a heads up on several youth and mental health plans coming up for the city.

At yesterday's Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting, Healthy Clarence co-ordinator Sue Hughes, Community Hubs co-ordinator Giane Smajstr and Social Futures project officer Glenn Bailey addressed the meeting about upcoming programs.

The Daily Examiner's Rob Burley attended and was enthused at the content and quality of the meeting. Mr Burley, a former motel manager, said the meetings had improved since he last attended Chamber of Commerce functions.

"Justin James led a great meeting today," he said. "There was none of the old whingey, complainey sessions. We had some great presentations from Our Healthy Clarence and from the Clarence youth action group."

He said the effort the young people had put into the presentation to the chamber was "mind blowing".

"It's not just about their mental awareness, it's around safety in the community, their attitude with the community and the way the community interacts with them and they did a lot of this themselves," he said.

Mr Burley said the chamber revealed it was working on a mental awareness campaign for businesses this year.

"There's going to be more details on March 23, which is very promising," he said.

He said the mystery of the chamber and council's plans to spruce the city up for Christmas was also discussed.