Chamber extends hand of support

IT ISN’T just businesses having to adapt to coronavirus, their representative arms are changing too.

Today the Grafton Chamber of Commerce released a statement announcing they would be suspending their monthly breakfasts and after-hours events, as well as closing their offices in line with state government directives.

However, the Chamber stressed they would be continue to support businesses “with a passion” in the weeks and months ahead.

They would now automatically extend current memberships by six months.

The extension would be reviewed at the end of the year and the longstanding business group said it could be extended for a full year.

President Carol Pachos said in the coming months innovation would be an important factor in the survival of local businesses.

“As a Chamber I am confident that we will emerge from this crisis with renewed ideas and a commitment to support our local business community in the recovery process,” she said.

Their focus as a businesses over the coming months would be act as a “conduit” for information by moving their primary activities online onto their website and Facebook page.

They would also increase email newsletters and promoting stories of businesses “thinking innovatively or working together during this time”.