Chamber music festival brings old and new together

IMAGERY OF MUSIC: Director of Clarence Valley Conservatorium Adam Wills conducted his own piece titled 1956 at the Clarence Valley Chamber Music festival held on the weekend.

IMAGERY OF MUSIC: Director of Clarence Valley Conservatorium Adam Wills conducted his own piece titled 1956 at the Clarence Valley Chamber Music festival held on the weekend. Adam Hourigan

FROM a hotel room in Budapest to a small stage in Grafton, Clarence Valley Conservatorium director Adam Wills unveiled his composition, 1956, at the Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival held over the weekend.

And while chamber music may conjure images of palaces and historic rooms, for Mr Wills, the imagery is much more personal.

"It was a piece the Strings and Things group played based on a visit I had to the Holocaust Museum in Budapest last year on the Hungarian revolution in 1956,” he said.

"It was more the shock of it, being confronted with that history. I had my computer with me and wrote the piece that night.

"It was never meant to make it out of there, but it was great the string group pushed me to play it and great to conduct.”

Mr Wills said chamber music was music created for small ensembles, and with groups travelling from across the country, they played a variety of new and old works.

"We had string ensembles and piano ensembles and others,” Mr Wills said.

Performances at the Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival

"The Acacia quartet who came last year played a piece which was its fourth performance... and the Sirius Chamber ensemble played a world premiere, which was exciting.”

A highlight of the weekend was all the travelling groups combining with students from the Grafton and Coffs Harbour Conservatorium to play as a 45-piece orchestra.

With good attendances over the concerts, Mr Wills was heartened to see many local students stay on to see other concerts and experience the different music.

"We had people travelling from Bowral and other places, so it's really starting to build,' he said.