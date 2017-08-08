Chamber of commerce gets hands on with NDIS

THE Yamba Chamber of Commerce is getting a first hand look at how the National Disability Insurance Scheme will work in practice with its decision to offer a disabled person work.

At Monday night's monthly meeting the chamber confirmed it had offered local youth Jake McHutchison four hours work a week doing maintain the gardens and toilet block in Chamber Park, Yamba.

Chamber vice president Debbie McCredie said the Mr McHutchison was a client of the House With No Steps, which had asked the chamber to help him find suitable employment.

"They guy from House With No Steps, Jake's mum and Jake came to the July meeting with the proposition,” Ms McCredie said.

"The chamber looks after the park and the toilet block just near the first roundabout into town.

"What he's offered to do is look after the cleaning and maintenance of the block and the gardens for four hours a week.”

Ms McCredie said this was a win/win for Jake and the chamber.

"Our very busy chamber members have been doing the upkeep of the park, so it's good for us and Jake has been looking for a job where he can be outdoors and working,” she said.

She said the NDIS pays for Jake, so it does not cost the chamber anything.

"The House With No Steps will provide a carer for Jake who will show him what's required and then gradually take a more hands-off approach,” she said.

"He's on a one-month probation period and then we'll go from there.”

The chamber is also about to take the wraps off its new entry sign for the town.

Ms McCredie said the chamber had stuck with surfboard motif is has employed in other signage around town.

She said local welding firm Andrew Harris Engineering has come up with the design which was almost ready to be installed.

Ms McCredie said getting the sign up would be the end of a lengthy saga.

"There was a quite a bit of red tape to go through and because we only met once a month, the decision making process had dragged on,” she said.

Monday's meeting also included an update on the upcoming Shop Local campaign for the lead into Christmas.