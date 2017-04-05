23°
News

Chamber of Commerce website has been so last century

Tim Howard
| 5th Apr 2017 1:14 PM
Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Margot Scott says the chamber's website needs an update to bring it into the 21st Century.
Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Margot Scott says the chamber's website needs an update to bring it into the 21st Century.

THE YAMBA Chamber of Commerce website looks like a tourist information page from the last century says chamber president Margot Scott.

Ms Scott said the chamber has begun a revamp of the page to "bring it it into the second decade of the 21st Century”.

"When you open the page now it looks like something a tourist information centre might have put out last century,” she said.

"We need to make it more business specific for members, that's what they're paying for.”

Ms Scott said a Coffs Harbour-based web design company had been tasked with the update.

"They're very local and understand completely the issues facing businesses in this area,” Ms Scott said.

She said one of the big issues with the current site was a clunky "back end” which created difficulties for site administrators.

"The new site is going to much easier to administrate,” she said.

The chamber is in the process of gathering more information from its members for the site.

"We'll be doing things like changing member categories to make the site more user friendly,” she said.

She said there would a number of new features included in the new site.

"There will be a webpage for each member which will have a URL which will be available to advertise and can also be linked to a domain name if you have one,” she said.

"Another feature will be a secure login for each member to a members only area.”

Ms Scott said for efficient data entry it was necessary for members to fill out a writable PDF file which has been emailed to them.

Grafton Daily Examiner
