Chamber rejects council's SRV proposal

THE Grafton Chamber of Commerce want to make one thing clear: they do not support the Special Rate Variation (SRV).

President Katie Kelemec said based on feedback they'd received, the chamber was concerned there was a perception in the community that they supported the SRV.

"We are strongly opposed to the SRV,” she said. "We put in a submission to council in November 2016, voicing our opposition to the SRV and we also put in a submission letter before the meeting (April 18, 2017) voicing our strong opposition to it as well on behalf of the community.”

Mark Butler from the chamber added that they were concerned about the lack of genuine community consultation.

"And the fact that it came up so quickly in the meeting minute notes that there was a very short time frame to do a submission on it, basically one business day,” he said.

"We do support council in a lot of ways but certainly are opposed to the direction they are taking with the SRV and the reduction of other services and areas within council that are going to dramatically affect both business and the community at large. "Eight per cent over three years at 25.9% in real figures in three years time, when you extrapolate those figures out it has a real affect on businesses.”

Ms Kelemec said that the rate rise will not only affect people's businesses, but their homes, putting further strain on the community.

"We're talking about affecting three-fold; home, businesses and then the products that you buy in town will increase to cater for that increase in rates,” she said.

"We are concerned for local businesses and the community as a whole because this is a significant rise.”

The chamber requested council consult further with the them and community stakeholders.

"I think we'd understand more if we were consulted with that if you want to increase the rates, how are you going to use that money to benefit the community,” Ms Kelemec said. "That's the sort of consultation we were looking for, maybe the community would be more understanding of what was going on if they knew the background.”