Chamber to look at Yamba Festival concept

The entrance to the Port of Yamba.

YAMBA Chamber or Commerce monthly meeting is on at Yamba Bowling Club on Monday.

On the agenda are reports from members who attended chamber of commerce meetings at Maclean and Grafton, the development of the Yamba Festival concept and the annual meeting, elections and filling new positions.

Members will also discuss meeting procedures and what changes are needed to improve them.

Moves are afoot to create an umbrella organisation for all five Clarence Valley chambers at Yamba, Maclean, Grafton, Iluka and Wooli.

The meeting begins at 5.30pm.