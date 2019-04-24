Supercoach AFL: Why you must consider Jack Ross

Marty Hore is a rookie on the rise after his standout return to the Melbourne side. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett.

Buy low and sell high is the SuperCoach mantra we all try to abide by.

If we put this principle into practice, then we have a host of SuperCoach guns that are about to plummet in price over the next few rounds.

Atop this list is Jack Macrae with a massive breakeven score of 174.

He dropped below 30 disposals and 100 points in last round's loss to Carlton - but I wouldn't expect this too often from the prolific left-footer.

Macrae's numbers are mixed against his upcoming opponents - scoring 98 in his most recent match against the Dockers and 163 against the Tigers.

Lachie Neale also dropped below 30 disposals and 100 points in Round 6 as his bubble finally burst. He needs a score of 168 this round to keep his price - with a price drop a near certainty thereafter.

Neale scored just 77 points when he last faced the Suns and 110 against the Swans.

Sam Menegola also has a breakeven of 168 points this round - but he isn't a player I would target at this stage. He has been squeezed out of Geelong's midfield - attending a season-low two centre bounces in Round 5.

Instead, he has been used as a wingman - lining up in that position for 44 per cent of game time.

Nat Fyfe will be a lot more affordable after Round 6 as he boasts a breakeven of 164 points. He returned to the side from concussion last round - scoring 110 points in the upset win over the Giants.

Fyfe has form against the Bulldogs, racking up 151 points against them last season, but in his last match against the Crows in 2017 - he could only manage 78.

Jack Ross’ job security received a boost with Trent Cotchin set to miss again for Richmond. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett.

ROOKIE WATCH

Round 5 will go down as one of the most productive for cash cows this season - with a host of players enjoying season-best games - led by Jack Petruccelle's 100-point haul on the back of five goals against Port Adelaide.

His price spiked by $38,500 as a direct result.

Elsewhere, over 105,000 SuperCoaches were rocked by the resting of Charlie Constable, but in the end, it was a blessing in disguise as SuperCoaches were forced to field Michael Gibbons as cover. He enjoyed his most prolific match in Carlton colours - finishing with a season-high 104 points from 21 disposals, eight uncontested possessions and one goal. That performance also led to a $40,100 price rise.

Willem Drew was also back among the points - scoring a season-high 105 points as he enjoyed a further price hike. He reached 20 disposals for the third time this season - winning a season-high 12 contested possessions along the way.

In defence, Marty Hore was one of very few winners for Melbourne as he notched 96 points - a performance that led to his first price rise of $77,500.

He's the leading interceptor at the club in the past two rounds with 16 - so his place in the side looks to be assured.

In terms of first-games - there are four players to keep an eye on this round - with Lachlan Young (42), Will Hayes (70), Jackson Hately (95) and Mitch Lewis (69) all contributing.

All roads lead to Punt Road as we look to this round's bubble boys, with the trio of Liam Baker (-84 BE), Jack Ross (-76) and Shai Bolton (-48) set for significant price rises ahead of Round 7.

The job security of Ross was handed a boost this week, with skipper, Trent Cotchin suffering a set back as he makes his way back from a hamstring injury.

Ross ranks equal-first at the club for centre bounce attendances since Round 4.