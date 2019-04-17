Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY OCCASION: John Stone celebrated his 80th birthday with family at Vines at 139 in Grafton on Sunday.
HAPPY OCCASION: John Stone celebrated his 80th birthday with family at Vines at 139 in Grafton on Sunday. Tricia Niethe
People and Places

Champion of community celebrates achievements

by Jenna Thompson
17th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALTHOUGH the cake was decorated with 80th birthday wishes, for John Stone and family it was a chance to celebrate multiple achievements.

Earlier in the year, Mr Stone was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia but had yet to revel in the honour.

"We decided to have multiple celebrations in the one,” wife Una said.

The special occasion was held at Vines at 139, Grafton, with Mr and Mrs Stone's adult children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance.

FAMILY MAN: John Stone celebrates his 80th birthday at Vines restaurant in Grafton on Sunday, April 14. Pictured here with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FAMILY MAN: John Stone celebrates his 80th birthday at Vines restaurant in Grafton on Sunday, April 14. Pictured here with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tricia Niethe

Mr Stone first arrived in Grafton from Taree with his wife and four daughters 50years ago.

Since then he has been a valuable member of the community, giving his time to groups such as Lions and Grafton Rifle Club, and serving on the board of Grafton Base Hospital and North Coast Community Housing, working to help some of the region's most vulnerable people.

Now retired from his many roles in the community, MrStone said he gladly devoted his time between his 12grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and the Grafton Men's Shed.

milestone vines at 139
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Concerns dog review of policy

    premium_icon Concerns dog review of policy

    Council News Petition outlining resident opposition to policy included in council review of dog policy

    Minister scathing of NDIS underspend

    premium_icon Minister scathing of NDIS underspend

    Politics Shadow social services minister calls NDIS underspend 'cynical'

    Historic moment as the Valley gets its first traffic lights

    premium_icon Historic moment as the Valley gets its first traffic lights

    News Lights to be installed as part of new Grafton bridge project

    RMS reveals traffic hotspot predictions for Easter break

    RMS reveals traffic hotspot predictions for Easter break

    News See when and where you can expect delays over the next few days.