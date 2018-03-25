CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

CRCA CRICKET: DOMINANT.

It has been a word used to describe the Harwood Hilton side for the past decade, but it was never more apt than at the end of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League grand final at Ellem Oval.

A four-wicket haul to evergreen seamer Mark Valette capped off a commanding 209-run victory over rivals Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel.

But it was a win that was sealed as early as the coin toss on Saturday afternoon.

No sooner had the coin hit the ground than Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey announced he would bat. Incredible front-runners, Harwood believe in having runs on the board, and soon the captain would be out alongside opening partner Mark "Dickie" Ensbey to make sure it happened.

While Dickie might have fallen after the first hour, the captain made sure he was a brick wall at the crease, accumulating the runs as his side pushed past each milestone.

Ensbey was eventually skittled for 75 by Tucabia seamer Chris Adamson (4-109 off 30) but, with the score at 3-151, the damage had been done.

Harwood pushed on in the morning with half-centuries to Brandon Honeybrook (53) and Ben McMahon (67) as they batted out the 100 overs to post an impressive 8-325 total.

"It is the mentality we have always had, we are confident the whole way down the batting order and it is just the way we like to play," Ensbey said.

"There is no individual performers in this side, it is always just a good team effort."

Staring down a mammoth total to chase, the day could not have started worse for Tucabia with opener Dan Cootes edging a Valette delivery into the slips in the first over.

From there it only got worse for the Tucabia batting line-up as wickets continued to fall at a consistent rate.

Tom Cootes (49) put in a valiant fighting knock, dispatching balls to the boundary rope and over it but, when he was caught short of his crease by a direct throw from Luke Many, Tucabia were in dire straits.

Chris Adamson (22) also played his shots late, but was the last wicket to fall with Tucabia bowled out for 116.

The win makes it six major premierships from the past eight seasons for Harwood, but makes up for the heartbreak of losing the decider to Brothers only 12 months ago.

"The boys trained extra hard, and we put that into work out here. It doesn't get much more convincing than what the boys have put in these past couple of days," Ensbey said.

FULL scorecard in tomorrow's The Daily Examiner.