Champions League semis revealed

The European Cup at the Champions League draw in Kiev on Friday night.

DEFENDING champions Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League while Liverpool face AS Roma.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real will go to Bayern's Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match.

The first legs will be played on April 24-25, with the return games on May 1-2. The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Real, who have won the competition 12 times, reached the semi-finals by fighting off a remarkable Juventus comeback before Ronaldo scored a late penalty to give them a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to knock out Lionel Messi's Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the Italian capital that gave them an unexpected win on away goals over the two legs.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, who named Niko Kovac as their next coach minutes before the draw, eased past Sevilla in their quarter-final.

Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up their meeting with Roma, a repeat of the 1984 European Cup final that the English side won on penalties.