Champions return to contest big ocean swims at Yamba

An ecstatic Hugh Dougherty lets out a roar after winning the 2km main event during the annual Yamba Ocean Swims at Main Beach, Yamba. He's backing up tomorrow for an attempt at a repeat win in the event.

FORMER ironman and Yamba favourite Hugh Dougherty will return to the water to defend his 2km title in the Yamba Ocean Swims at Convent Beach tomorrow.

Race organiser, Jim Dougherty, said the top performers in the men’s divisions in the 700m and 2km swims would all compete tomorrow.

“Lachlan Walker is back to defend his 700m title and Nick Bullock, from Coffs Harbour, who was second in both races last year, is also back again,” Dougherty said.

“They’re the main three from last year who’ll be back again.”

Dougherty said the leading women’s competitor from last year, Meegan Hoare, hadn’t been sighted in the entries, but he said that wasn’t unexpected.

“Meegan’s generally a late entrant, but she won the 2km and 700m last year and she usually pretty reliable,” Dougherty said.

He said the ocean should be ideal for ocean swimming, although a little chilly.

“The big swell we had from the cyclone near Fiji is dying down and should be gone by Sunday,” he said.

“But the water temperature will give people a bit of a shock. It’s been about 18 degrees which is unusual for this time of the year.

“We’ve had north easterlies blowing for the past little while which has cooled the water temperatures down.”

But that won’t stop between 300 and 350 people taking to the water off Convent Beach tomorrow.

“The entries have been coming in pretty much as normal,” Dougherty said.

“When you factor in the last-minute rush, I’m confident we’ll get to that figure of 300 to 350 entrants.”

In addition to the two distance swims, competitors also get to compete for $100 in the Dash for Cash.

Registration of swimmers will be between 8am and 9.30am on the beach. The 700m swim begins at 10.30am.