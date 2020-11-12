Champions to chop through COVID-19

Chris Owen. Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy at St Kilda foreshore, Victoria, Australia, on Saturday 7 March 2020. Picture: Alan Barber/Stihl TimbersportsGrafton's Chris Owen competes at the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy in Melbourne last weekend.Grafton's Chris Owen competes at the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy in Melbourne last weekend.

CLARENCE Valley wood chop champion Chris Owen is one of many competitors gearing up for the annual STIHL Timbersports Australian Championships this weekend. However, things are going to be very different this year.

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, athletes will log-in from four different states to fight tooth-and-nail with razor-sharp axes and high-powered chainsaws as they compete for the title of STIHL Timbersports Australian Champion in the world’s first STIHL Timbersports Virtual Championship.

Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania will each be represented by their state’s three best Timbersports athletes, who will go head-to-head across six traditional logging disciplines including the Underhand Chop, Standing Block Chop, Springboard Chop, Single Buck Saw, STIHL Stock Saw and Hot Saw.

“Show filming will take place across the country during the week prior,” event director, Lee Gooch said.

“This way, we can ensure issues such as network connectivity and unexpected disruptions don’t ruin our fans’ viewing experience. I think we’ve all been on enough video calls the past few months to know even a one-on-one conversation doesn’t always go to plan, let alone co-ordinating four locations to all start a race at the same time. Our aim is to deliver the same experience that our fans are used to in person live and on 7mate watching the TV series, so although the disciplines won’t be live, what will be live is the journey through to completion and the final result.”

Viewers can tune in on Sunday, November 15 at 8pm (AEDT) to watch the 2020 STIHL Timbersports Virtual Australian Championship via Facebook and YouTube.