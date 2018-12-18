Championship glory for Yamba's boxing convert

UNBEATEN: The victorious Nathan Rheinberger with Troy Harding and Brett Ryan after winning the Tweed Coast Super Middleweight championship.

UNBEATEN: The victorious Nathan Rheinberger with Troy Harding and Brett Ryan after winning the Tweed Coast Super Middleweight championship. Facebook

BOXING: Spurred on by the successful professional boxing debut of close friend Troy Harding, Yamba BJJ owner Nathan Rheinberger thought he would throw his hat in the ring.

On a whim, Rheinberger decided to give amateur boxing a try, and fast forward 12 months and he is now the proud holder of the Tweed Heads Super Middleweight championship.

Rheinberger collected the belt with a decision victory over Alistair Noel at Kingscliff Boxing Stables War on the Coast 4 amateur fight night.

"I was just so relieved after the fight, to know I had got through it and won was massive,” he said. "I thought the fight was pretty tight heading into the last round, it was probably one round apiece, and it wasn't until that last 30 seconds where I got on top of him.

"I was happy with the way that I had fought, I knew it was close but I definitely wasn't confident after the final bell.”

It has been a whirlwind year for Rheinberger who now has an amateur record of four wins from four bouts.

It is a winning record he credits to the extra efforts of Harding and his trainer Brett Ryan who came out of retirement to help a few amateur fighters get their start.

"Brett used to own a boxing gym at Harwood, and he had about 30 fights as a boxer, so it is just great to have that level of experience in my corner,” Rheinberger said.

"It has not been easy making the transition from jiu jitsu. There are a few things I have brought across with me, like controlling my breathing and staying composed.

"That is something that translates to all combat sports, but apart from that it has been a complete learning curve.”

With his newly-minted title on his shoulder, Rheinberger's hunt for gold is not over with a potential title fight all but lined up for February.

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club pugilist Sam McKechnie also fought on the card at Cudgen Leagues Club coming away with a decision win.