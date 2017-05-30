Community input for construction of new jail

THE CONSORTIUM building and operating the new Grafton jail wants to form a community committee to discuss issues arising from its construction and operation.

Northern Pathways, a consortium of Serco, John Laing, John Holland and Macquarie Capital, wants people prepared to look at ways the consortium can work with the community, stakeholders and local government to sign up for the New Grafton Correctional Centre Community Consultative Committee.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure NSW said every correctional centre in NSW has a Community Consultative Committee.

"The new Grafton Correctional Centre Community Consultative Committee will provide a forum for discussion between Northern Pathways and representatives of the community, stakeholder groups and the Clarence Valley Council on issues directly relating to the planning, construction and operation of the new correctional centre," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the committee will:

Assist in the development and maintenance of a positive relationship with the local community.

Provide a forum for local community consultation and comment on correctional programs and procedures.

Facilitate the involvement of the community in the centre's programs

Provide a mechanism to identify appropriate programs in which the correctional centre can participate and assist in the local community.

Assist in the establishment of worthwhile community partnerships.

The Department of Planning and Environment has guidelines on forming these committees. They require the committee to compromise of:

An independent chairperson

Up to seven community representatives

A representative from the council

Up to three representatives from Northern Pathways.

A community engagement specialist, Margaret Harvie, has been appointed as the independent chairperson and is responsible for overseeing the selection process for community representatives.

Ms Harvie has 20 years' experience as a facilitator and community engagement professional.

People interested in taking part can download a nomination form from the consortium website, www.northernpathways.com.au or call 1800 449 848.

Applications for the committee close on Monday, June 19.

They should be sent to:

Margaret Harvie, Plancom Consulting, PO Box 411, Potts Point, NSW, 2011 or email: Margaret@plancom.com.au