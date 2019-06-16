Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PURPLE BEAUTIES: Jacaranda Committee members and former matrons of honour Jen Townsend and Cheryl Barnes.
PURPLE BEAUTIES: Jacaranda Committee members and former matrons of honour Jen Townsend and Cheryl Barnes. Jenna Thompson
Community

Chance to meet, greet and eat

16th Jun 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE some threatening clouds and a sprinkle of rain, the launch of the Jacaranda Festival Meet, Greet and Eat event was a success.

Traditionally, the Jacaranda Queen candidate meet-and-greet is held behind closed doors in a more intimate setting, but festival organisers have shaken things up this year to drive more engagement and involvement with the community.

In addition to the formal introduction of candidates, the event also provided fun and entertainment for all ages.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
jacaranda festival 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    A young life lost on our road

    premium_icon A young life lost on our road

    News Tributes flow online to 'beautiful, strong girl'

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:31 PM
    REVEALED: Our Jacaranda Queen candidates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our Jacaranda Queen candidates

    News Record number of candidates for this year's event

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:30 PM
    Graf-tonne Ghosts pile on points in 110-0 win over Magpies

    premium_icon Graf-tonne Ghosts pile on points in 110-0 win over Magpies

    Sport Grafton proved too good beating the Magpies in a whitewash.

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:13 PM
    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Police confirm identity of Armidale Rd crash victim