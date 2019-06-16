Chance to meet, greet and eat

PURPLE BEAUTIES: Jacaranda Committee members and former matrons of honour Jen Townsend and Cheryl Barnes.

DESPITE some threatening clouds and a sprinkle of rain, the launch of the Jacaranda Festival Meet, Greet and Eat event was a success.

Traditionally, the Jacaranda Queen candidate meet-and-greet is held behind closed doors in a more intimate setting, but festival organisers have shaken things up this year to drive more engagement and involvement with the community.

In addition to the formal introduction of candidates, the event also provided fun and entertainment for all ages.