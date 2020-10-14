Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The South Grafton PO Hotel is up for sale.
The South Grafton PO Hotel is up for sale.
Property

Chance to own a piece of pub history

Jenna Thompson
14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE has been plenty of interest in the historic South Grafton Post Office Hotel since it went on sale earlier this year, but the right buyer has yet to emerge according to McKimms Real Estate agent Duncan McKimm.

"There have been plenty of inspections on it, but so far nothing too serious," he said.

"We had a business send up some representatives from Newcastle and the Hunter Region, we had a solid inquiry out of Sydney, a few from Armidale and the New England region, and of course, some interest locally in the Grafton area, but so far we just haven't found the right buyer."

UP FOR GRABS: The South Grafton Post Office Hotel.
UP FOR GRABS: The South Grafton Post Office Hotel.

The pub, located along busy Skinner St, South Grafton, is being offered for just $550,000, plus stock.

"The current owners are looking toward retirement so it's a cheap price for a freehold pub," Mr McKimm said.

The venue currently returns around $2100 per week from the 11-room accommodation alone when fully occupied.

For more information please contact McKimms Real Estate.

businesses for sale country pubs mckimms real estate south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Piece of Nymboida history could be yours to own

        Premium Content Piece of Nymboida history could be yours to own

        News If you’ve got fond memories of the Coaching Station Inn, here’s your chance to own a piece of its history

        Has your face been captured for these exhibitions?

        Premium Content Has your face been captured for these exhibitions?

        Art & Theatre 'LOCAL FACES, LOCAL VOICES': Find out the stories behind images past and present...

        DRAMATIC IMAGES: See how car fell between highway bridges

        Premium Content DRAMATIC IMAGES: See how car fell between highway bridges

        News Images from highway crash witnesses show a miracle escape for husband and wife

        Man faces court for threats against property, dogs over debt

        Premium Content Man faces court for threats against property, dogs over debt

        Crime Colin Andrew Stewart told police ‘they owed me money, what would you do?’ when he...