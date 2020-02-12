Menu
Here is an incredible opportunity to own one of Australia’s most famous landmarks, with the Big Potato in Robertson again up for sale.
Property

Chance to own the famous Big Potato

by Jonathan Chancellor
12th Feb 2020 5:38 PM

Surrounded by picnic benches, the Big Potato on Robertson's main street has again hit the market at $920,000.

The vendors, Heather and Neil Tait, bought the 2000sqm site in 2014 for $450,000 to potentially extend their supermarket site, which is also up for sale at $1.2 million.

The Big Potato is 10m tall and 4m wide. Tourist buses stop on Hoddle St and the visitors take selfies.

Modelled on the sebago variety of potato, the landmark was built in the 1970s by potato grower Jim Mauger, who hosted the Babe set. The Southern Highlands' rich red soil is ideal for potato growing, with 100 growers back in the '60s.

The Big Potato joined the fad which at last count sees 140 big things across Australia - ­including the 1960s Big Banana at Coffs Harbour.

The Taits acknowledge it's among the ugliest of structures, with the listing agent Steve Myers suggesting it could be demolished or cheekily even relocated to behind the Big Merino down the highway at Goulburn.

 

Originally published as Chance to own the famous Big Potato

