Chance to rate your road in new survey

A NEW report released this month by the NRMA has revealed a $2.2 billion backlog in funding required by councils to maintain local roads across NSW to a safe and satisfactory standard, representing a 14.5 per cent increase over the past 12 months.

The report was released to coincide with the launch of the NRMA's Rate Your Road, which calls on members and the community to rate their local roads and public transport. The survey is accessible via the myNRMA App for members and on the www.rateyourroad.com.au website.

A first of its kind, the easy-to-use survey allows the public to take part in the election process by speaking out on local roads and public transport - good and bad. The results will be collated over the coming weeks and released prior to the March 23 NSW State Election.

The NRMA will also use the data as a resource when lobbying the NSW and Australian Governments for road and public transport funding priorities.

The annual NRMA Funding Local Roads report analysed the size of the funding task required from local councils to clear their backlog for road maintenance and repair. Around 80 per cent of the 184,859-kilometre road network across NSW is managed by local councils.

The report found the council backlog has risen to $2.2 billion ($2 billion FY15/16). The overwhelming majority of the backlog burden ($1.7 billion) fell to regional councils with geographically larger and less populated areas at particular risk of not meeting their funding needs.

NRMA Group chief executive officer Rohan Lund said the organisation was focused on making roads and public transport infrastructure funding an election priority and was calling on the community to have their say about what needed to be done at a local level.

"We have made significant inroads into improving the road network in recent years... however it is clear that we still have work to do - that's why we've launched Rate Your Road,” Mr Lund said.