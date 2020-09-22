Chance to share your bushfire story

A NEW photographic exhibition celebrating the rebirth of fire affected Clarence communities is seeking contributions from artists across the region.

"We're putting together an exhibition of pictures taken during and after the fires; pictures that document the regeneration of the bush, the reconstruction of property and the recovery process," organiser Phil Nicholas posted on social media.

"This is an opportunity to tell your story, a chance to share the images that document our collective journey to this point in time. Everyone's story is valid and unique."

Anyone who would like to contribute to the exhibition are invited to submit digital images (png or jpg format only) via email, with a short description (200 words or less) about the image, your experience or feeling about the image to hello@minyarose.com.au.

The prints will be exhibited in the big shed Nymboida on Saturday, November 7.