Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire burning in a log at Nymboida
Fire burning in a log at Nymboida
News

Chance to share your bushfire story

Jenna Thompson
22nd Sep 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW photographic exhibition celebrating the rebirth of fire affected Clarence communities is seeking contributions from artists across the region.

"We're putting together an exhibition of pictures taken during and after the fires; pictures that document the regeneration of the bush, the reconstruction of property and the recovery process," organiser Phil Nicholas posted on social media.

"This is an opportunity to tell your story, a chance to share the images that document our collective journey to this point in time. Everyone's story is valid and unique."

Anyone who would like to contribute to the exhibition are invited to submit digital images (png or jpg format only) via email, with a short description (200 words or less) about the image, your experience or feeling about the image to hello@minyarose.com.au.

The prints will be exhibited in the big shed Nymboida on Saturday, November 7.

calling all entries clarence fires coastal views nymboida fire photography photography exhibition
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Why JobKeeper will be axed

    Why JobKeeper will be axed
    • 22nd Sep 2020 3:05 PM

    Just In

      Man killed dad over water

      Man killed dad over water
      • 22nd Sep 2020 2:28 PM

      Top Stories

        Council Mayor suffers medical episode minutes after victory

        Premium Content Council Mayor suffers medical episode minutes after victory

        News Extraordinary meeting cut short as Facebook livestream captures moment GM rushes to Mayor's side

        WHAT ABOUT US? Clarence excluded from border expansion

        Premium Content WHAT ABOUT US? Clarence excluded from border expansion

        Health Queensland Premier widens border exemptions, but there’s bad news for those in the...

        MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

        Premium Content MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

        News QUEENSLAND has expanded its ‘border bubble’ to include seven new council areas.

        • 22nd Sep 2020 1:45 PM
        Council give warning to junk mail distributors

        Premium Content Council give warning to junk mail distributors

        News People distributing catalogues to properties have been placed on notice by Clarence...