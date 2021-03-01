Change for renters a ‘ticking time bomb’: Vinnies

The squeeze on housing around the Coffs Coast is being felt in a multitude of ways. ​

Is the rental crisis on the Coffs Coast about to intensify?

Housing initiatives aimed at helping people through the pandemic are due to finish at the end of March and the St Vincent de Paul Society are urging the State Government them again.

The charity is concerned the end of the rental moratorium, which meant some renters are suddenly faced with paying months of backdated rents, could push people into debt and poverty.

“The rental moratorium is a ticking time bomb; when it goes off in a few weeks the fallout will have a lasting impact,” said Jack de Groot, St Vincent de Paul NSW CEO.

There are concerns the region’s housing crisis is contributing to a growing number of people living rough.

“We are extremely concerned that months of backdated rent will condemn people into debt that will follow them for years to come.

“If the moratorium is lifted without a transition plan in place to support people, over time there will be an increase in evictions and homelessness throughout the state.”

The moratorium, introduced in April 2020 and extended again in September, put a restriction on landlords evicting tenants facing financial disadvantage due to COVID-19 unless they had attempted to negotiated a rent reduction.

Rent reductions could take the form of a waiver, where the tenant was not required to pay back the rent, or a deferral where they were liable for the unpaid rent when the moratorium came to an end.

People looking to get out of rentals are also struggling as growing competition contributes to soaring house prices. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The Coffs Coast has been facing a housing crisis with rents and house prices skyrocketing, leading some to conclude it is responsible for the rising number of people sleeping rough in the region.

St Vincent de Paul has compiled its own research on housing stress across the state, indicating around half of people who accessed their services were spending more than 30 per cent of their income on housing.

“We ask that the NSW Government extend the rental moratorium for a further 12 months and implement a transition plan to support tenants who experience hardship,” Mr de Groot said.

“Households are having to spend so much on rent and being trapped in a position where they don’t have enough food as a result.

“Approximately half of the people who sought our assistance did so due to a lack of food.”