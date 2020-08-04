Menu
Chatsworth Island overpass on new Pacific Highway
CHANGE: Highway road move as work progresses

Adam Hourigan
4th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
WORK is continuing on the area north of the new Maclean interchange, with a major lane shift occurring over the next two weeks.

From Wednesday, there will be two weeks of work on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island to carry out asphalting, line marking, signage installation and traffic barrier removal.

Traffic will be moved onto the southbound carriageway in contraflow between 6am and 6pm.

Local access will be maintained via Serpentine Channel, North Bank Road and Carrolls Lane.

Alternative access is also available via the Iluka interchange using the old Mororo Bridge and Wuyman Way.

To prepare, tonight there will be a night of work on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island to carry out line marking and install traffic barriers and signage. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6pm and 6am.

To see the new entrances to the two Chatsworth Island exits, as well as the new temporary routes for traffic, see the map below.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Reduced speed limits will be in place during this work.

Map of highway changes between Iluka and Maclean
