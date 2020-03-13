Change in Tucabia roads for historic bridge removal

The Briner Bridge will be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

The Briner Bridge will be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

IF YOU’RE planning on heading to Tucabia this weekend, you will need to take an alternative route.

Transport for NSW have advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on Coldstream Terrace at Tucabia for truss removal work to be carried out on the Briner Bridge.

WATCH: How Tucabia’s temporary crossing was put together

The new temporary bridge will be closed to allow a large crane to lift off the truss span and some approach spans from the existing historic bridge.

Coldstream Terrace will be closed at the Coldstream River so that Briner Bridge can be removed safely.

Workers put together the temporary Briner Bridge at Tucabia.

To reduce impacts to motorists, the temporary bridge will be closed at 6am on Saturday 14 and reopened to traffic at 8pm on Sunday 15 March when the crane work is complete, weather permitting.

Alternative routes to Tucabia are available either via the Coldstream Road off the Pacific Highway at Tyndale north of Grafton or via Eight Mile Lane and Wooli Road off the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.

A map of detours while Briner Bridge entrance to Tucabia is closed this weekend

Briner Bridge has been in place for more than 110 years and removing the trusses from the bridge will be an intricate operation that is likely to generate considerable local interest. We will set up a safe viewing area for people interested in watching the old bridge being removed. This viewing area will be on the Tucabia side of the bridge. The road on the Ulmarra side of the bridge will be closed during the weekend closure, so those heading to the site from the Ulmarra side will need to use one of the two alternative routes.