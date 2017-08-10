25°
Change in weather not up to standard

10th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
GOOD CATCH: Nick Deakin reeled in a nice 3kg snapper, taken on live bait, at Black Rock.
GOOD CATCH: Nick Deakin reeled in a nice 3kg snapper, taken on live bait, at Black Rock. Iluka Bait and Tackle

ANGLERS have been able to enjoy some of the best weather for fishing activity over the past few days, but in some areas results have not measured up to the same standard.

Offshore, some areas have been very good, particularly on the grounds out of the Clarence, but to the south gossip on the progress of the snapper competition being conducted out of Wooli has suggested mixed results.

Normally results off Wooli are consistently good, weather permitting.

However, during the past week, there have not been the usual schools of snapper.

Some spots fish well for three or four fish, and then they go off the bite.

Off the Clarence, some of the boats are bagging out on snapper, especially on the northern grounds.

However, it so happens that the largest snapper weighed in this week, 5.915kg, taken by Ray Pugh of Grafton, was taken off Minnie Water.

Most of the other of this species were taken mostly off Woody Head.

Kim Caldwell from Stanthorpe landed one of 5.5kg, and Ben Geide, "Josh" and Dan Burns, fishing out of Iluka, brought in fish ranging from 1.65kg to 4.2kg.

There are a few scattered pelagics on the bite, with an 8kg long-tail tuna (above) weighed in by Ben Geide taken off Woody Head.

The calm seas gave rock-hoppers and beach walkers plenty of scope,

with tailor, bream and whiting on the beaches in the gutters.

Des Hannah of Woombah tackled the rocks at the Iluka Bluff and scored a groper of 5.7kg on a prawn.

Fred Dickinson of Iluka also fished the Bluff area and got stuck into tailor with fish ranging from 1.48kg down to just under a kilo.

He also changed pozzies and landed a 5.5kg school jewfish in the river.

Many anglers are testing the spots where they might find Tim the Bream in a couple of weeks time, with a lot of activity in the trawler mooring areas in Iluka and Yamba, as well as the Middle Wall.

However, the biggest bream weighed in came from the Pippie Beach area, a catch of 1.032kg taken by John Lewis of Yamba.

Flathead are also reported from most of the flats in

the lower area of the river, with the best, a 2.5kg taken by Nev Palmer, who fished

in the area of the Middle Wall.

Helen Cashel of Grafton also fished the Wall for a fish of 1.15kg.

It has been a disappointing season so far for blackfish, with only a limited period of big catches.

The Peninsular is very patchy, as is in the vicinity of the Francis Freeburn tug in Yamba Bay.

Terry Daly of Yamba has been the most successful, and landed a blackfish of 1.02kg on the Middle Wall, but Collis Wall, normally a hot spot at this time of the year, has been virtually deserted.

