Stephen Joyce and Shannon Mitchell from the Nana Glen First Responders, Lisa Ralston from Nana Glen Preschool and Alison Johnson from the Idle In Cafe with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Nana Glen today.
News

Change of pace for embattled Premier

Janine Watson
26th Oct 2020 3:35 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM
IT was a change of pace for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian as she toured the Coffs Clarence region today - turning sods and handing out community service awards.

The visit comes after what was arguably the worst fortnight of her political career amid revelations of her secret romance with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.

Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian came to Coffs Harbour in the lead up to the State election last year to announce funding for the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex. .
The visit was also an opportunity to present a united front in the strained relationship that is the NSW Liberal-National Coalition.

Both the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley Nationals Members threatened to cross the floor over koala protection policy last month.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during Question Time on October 22. Photo: James Gourley
Clarence Valley MP Chris Gulaptis led the charge with Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh saying he backed him "one hundred per cent".

RELATED: Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

With that crisis averted, for now, it was a united front for the public and time to recognise a number of community initiatives.

Ms Berejiklian spent the morning in the Clarence region acknowledging the work of firefighters and sampling some Jacaranda-inspired icecream.

FULL STORY: 'YUMMO': Premier gets a taste of our Jacaranda season

Then it was off to Coffs Harbour with the first stop Nana Glen - another region hit hard by bushfires late last year.

Fire crews tend to a bushfire in Nana Glen in November last year. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
The Nana Glen Community First Responders is a group of clinical volunteers who provide critical lifesaving care while awaiting paramedics.

They are fundraising to purchase a vehicle and the Premier chipped in $25,000 towards the cause.

Another $10,000 was presented to Lisa Ralston from the Nana Glen Preschool to help build a new fence and upgrade the driveway.

Alison Johnson from the Idle In Cafe was also recognised with a community service award for her efforts during the bushfire emergency last year. The cafe became a hub for people fleeing fires and looking for information and staff there stepped up to do what they could.

After Nana Glen it was off to a sod turning at the Regional Sports Hub in Coffs Harbour followed by the presentation of community service awards at the Hope for Homeless not-for-profit organisation in Collison Place.

