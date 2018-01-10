Change of the guard as Cossacks fire for 2018

MAN ON A MISSION: Shaun Laurie will take over the captain-coach role at the Iluka Cossacks in 2018.

MAN ON A MISSION: Shaun Laurie will take over the captain-coach role at the Iluka Cossacks in 2018. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: It will be a refreshed and revamped Iluka Cossacks outfit that takes to the Far North Coast rugby fields this season after a number of changes at the club's AGM.

Joe Lee, who returned to his home club last season after a stint with Wollongbar, was elected president after Nathan Callister was forced to vacate the post due to work commitments.

Callister has remained a part of the club's executive as he works alongside Matt Lee in the role of joint secretary-treasurer.

Lee said he was excited at the prospect of being the Cossacks president with the club holding a clear and concise vision for the future.

"Our main goal is to keep rugby alive and well for the future generations,” he said.

"Rugby all over the coast, and especially the Cossacks, has faced tough times in recent years, but we don't want to see the sport we love die when we leave it.

"This club has had a great couple of years since returning from the wilderness and I am very excited about where we want to get to as a club.”

Lee said the Cossacks had built a winning culture where the players "want to pull on the jersey”.

Long-term player and past representative Shaun Laurie has thrown his hand up to captain-coach the club in 2018 and will be joined at the helm by his father Dion Donnelly, who will manage the club's senior side.

Lee said it was a proud moment for the club to have a favourite son willing to lead the next generation.

"We have a lot of guys who are coming up through the ranks, a few of them who weren't able to play last year because of their age,” he said. "It will be great for those guys to learn from someone like Shaun.

"He took control a lot toward the end of last year as we pushed into the finals series and it was good to see.

"He has played at higher levels and I think he wants to pass on that knowledge he has to the younger guys as they break into rugby.”

Lee said the club has its sights set on playing in the FNC President's Cup grand final again in 2018 while also putting their efforts into getting a junior team up and running at Iluka.