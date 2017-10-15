Change of venue for Midnight Oil concert

The Coffs Harbour Midnight Oil concert has been shifted from the hockey fields to the carpark outside C.ex International Stadium due to the weekend's heavy rain.

The Coffs Harbour Midnight Oil concert has been shifted from the hockey fields to the carpark outside C.ex International Stadium due to the weekend's heavy rain. Liam Fahey

MIDNIGHT Oil's Coffs Harbour concert has been relocated from the local hockey fields to the stadium forecourt of C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Heavy rain and drainage issues on the hockey fields have today seen the stage and venue set-up for Thursday night's concert shift to the car park of the stadium.

Due to significant rainfall over the past few days, Coffs Harbour City Council, Frontier Touring, John Logan Entertainment and Midnight Oil management have met and reviewed the site for Midnight Oil's show.

"In the interests of public safety and the overall enjoyment of the event for attendees, the decision has been made to move this concert from the Hockey Fields to the nearby C.ex Coffs International Stadium forecourt," concert promoter Frontier advised this afternoon.

"While rain is not currently forecast for Thursday evening the C.ex Stadium forecourt will be much firmer underfoot than the currently waterlogged Hockey Fields."

Due to the venue change and the loss of immediate car parking around the stadium, concertgoers are being urged to use the shuttle bus services, which have been organised running to and from the concert.

Additional buses are being booked to cater for increased crowds.

Frontier Touring and Midnight Oil will be providing free return bus services, picking up from the Coffs Harbour racecourse in Howard St from 4pm, then picking up in Park Ave outside the Radiology Centre (4.10-4.15pm) and proceeding to the concert site in a continuous loop.

Midnight Oil: Midnight Oil performing at Big Pineapple Fields.

Buses will pick up every 15-20 minutes, just look out for the Midnight Oil bus signs.

Shuttle buses will then return to these locations after the concert.

MIDNIGHT OIL - COFFS HARBOUR - THURSDAY

New venue:

CEX INTERNATIONAL STADIUM FORECOURT,

STADIUM DRIVE, COFFS HARBOUR

Gates Open at 4pm

LINE-UP:

JACK RIVER: 5:45pm

JEBEDIAH: 6:45pm

MIDNIGHT OIL: 8pm

Approximate finish: 10pm

*Times are subject to change.

Check the Frontier website for further event details & full conditions of entry.