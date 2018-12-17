Change seamers do damage for Tucabia

PIN-POINT: Tucabia-Copmanhurst second change seamer Brayden Pardoe was accurate with the ball to run through South Services middle order.

PIN-POINT: Tucabia-Copmanhurst second change seamer Brayden Pardoe was accurate with the ball to run through South Services middle order. Caitlan Charles

CRICKET: A premier bowling performance from Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel's frontline attack has returned the side to the top end of the GDSC Premier League ladder.

Led by searing spells from Rohan Hackett (2 for 11 off 6) and Brayden Pardoe (3 for 10 off 7), Tucabia were too strong as they notched a two-wicket win against South Services.

While it was a win that appeared almost academic as the players came from the field after South Services were bowled out for 113, it would prove to be anything but, as Tucabia struggled in the chase.

Losing opener Blake Ryan for a golden duck off the third ball of the innings spelled danger for the side, but their middle order would rebuild.

When top scorer Tom Cootes (34) was out, the Tucabia side appeared to have the match all sewn up at 4-90, but a return to the crease for opening seamer Matt Dalton (2 for 20 off 8) also brought success for the Services side as they began to believe in an almost unbelievable result.

Tucabia went on to lose 5-19 in a stunning late innings collapse before captain Brad Chard and the wily Chris Adamson ensured the side made it across the line with just under three overs spare.

"We made it hard for ourselves as we usually do,” Chard said. "To Souths' credit they bowled well to start, I think we were only 40 at drinks.

"But after that, they bowled a little more erratic and we got about 30 in four overs. But then the opening seamers came back on and it definitely made it interesting at the end.”

But it was a win that Chard chalked up to his bowling attack for their effort on an Ulmarra Oval wicket that he expected to have more demons.

"It had a bit of variable bounce but no more than usual, I kind of was expecting it to do more after that rain we copped during the week,” he said. "But the boys just worked hard and bowled well in partnerships through the day.”

TUC-COP GI HOTEL V SOUTH SERVICES

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Umpires: Graeme Solomon, David Honeybrook

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert b Adamson 16

DW Cleaver lbw b Chard 4

SL McLennan c Woods b Hackett 2

J Peady lbw b Pardoe 29

LJ Sullivan c Bultitude b Hackett 7

M Dalton c & b Bultitude 8

L Harris b Bultitude 7

J Blanch c Woods b Chard 8

J Amos b Pardoe 2

J Kelleher not out 15

BG Scott lbw b Pardoe 0

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 12, nb 0) 15

ALL-OUT for 113

Overs: 32

FoW: 1-19(DW Cleaver) 2-27(T Kroehnert) 3-33(SL McLennan) 4-43(LJ Sullivan) 5-74(M Dalton) 6-86(L Harris) 7-94(J Peady) 8-95(J Blanch) 9-113(J Amos) 10-113(BG Scott)

Bowling: B Chard 6-1-23-2, CA Adamson 4-0-20-1(8w), R Hackett 6-3-11-2(2w), BR Pardoe 7-3-10-3(1w), AJ Buchanan 5-0-26-0(1w), T Bultitude 4-0-20-2

Tucabia 1st Innings

DJ Cootes b Scott 17

B Ryan lbw b Dalton 0

MJ Dougherty c Scott b Amos 11

TA Cootes b Amos 34

AJ Buchanan c Kelleher b Cleaver 26

R Hackett lbw b Dalton 1

T Bultitude c Sullivan b Harris 1

BR Pardoe run out (BG Scott) 1

CA Adamson not out 6

B Chard not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 13, nb 2) 19

EIGHT wickets for 116

Overs: 37.1

FoW: 1-1(B Ryan) 2-18(MJ Dougherty) 3-45(DJ Cootes) 4-90(TA Cootes) 5-95(R Hackett) 6-104(T Bultitude) 7-109(AJ Buchanan) 8-109(BR Pardoe)

Bowling: M Dalton 8-0-20-2, J Amos 8-2-18-2, L Harris 8-4-15-1, BG Scott 6-0-29-1, DW Cleaver 7.1-1-30-1