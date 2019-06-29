Menu
CHOSEN: Soprano Michelle Ryan.
News

Change to singer's show times

29th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

SOPRANO Michelle Ryan isn't one to leave her audience in the lurch, but just once she's hoping her hometown crowd will give her a pass.

Ms Ryan has been chosen to compete in the finals of the Sydney Operatic Aria Competition, sponsored by the Sydney Eisteddfod.

However, the final is on Sunday, July 7, which clashes with the original date of the Sunday Afternoon of Opera Classics performance at Yamba with fellow local singers Troy Castle, Connor Willmore and Emma and Madeleine Short. The concert will now start at 10am Saturday at Yamba Bowling Club instead of Sunday 2pm to allow Ms Ryan to fly to Sydney to prepare.

Doors will open at 9am, and tickets already purchased for the Sunday will be valid for the Saturday morning timeslot.

For any cancellations or transfersto the Maclean concert, Michelle can be emailed at lowerclarencevalleyopera@gmail.com. The Maclean show scheduled for 2pm Saturday is unchanged.

18 Eighteen singers were chosen out of 60 for the finals of the aria competition, with a prize pool of $60,000.

Grafton Daily Examiner

