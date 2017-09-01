Changed traffic conditions on Kent St

FROM Monday next week, a section of road between Pound and Fitzroy streets will be closed permanently as work progresses on new Grafton bridge.

The closure will allow for services to be relocated and earthwork to be carried out. Access for residents, pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained.

Motorists should keep to the speed limit and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work continues on the new crossing of the Clarence River.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.