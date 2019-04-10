Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection. Jenna Thompson

COMMUNITY concern about the safety of the Pacific Highway and Centenary Drive intersection has sparked a trial during school holidays next week.

Roads and Maritime Services, in consultation with Clarence Valley Council will be trialling changes at the busy Clarenza intersection.

From Monday to April 29, motorists travelling on the northern intersection of Centenary Drive and the Pacific Highway will not be able to:

No left turn from Centenary Drive onto Pacific Highway for travel south towards Grafton.

No right turn from Centenary Drive onto Pacific Highway for travel north towards Ulmarra.

No right turn from Pacific Highway (travelling north from Grafton) onto Centenary Drive.

The intersection will remain open for southbound motorists to turn left from the Pacific Highway onto Centenary drive.

At the southern end of Centenary drive, access to and from the Pacific Highway will remain unchanged.

Access to the Pacific Highway will be via Duncans Lane and Hennessy Drive.

Northbound motorists will not have access to the Pacific Highway from Centenary Drive.

Livingstone Lane, the northbound lane of Centenary drive will be closed, the southbound lane will remain open for through traffic.

The Traffic Operations Teams can be contacted on 1300 762 376, feedback and comments are welcomed at the end of the trial.