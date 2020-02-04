Changed Kyrgios vows ‘to try to be better every day’

Nick Kyrgios of Australia shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain following their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Monday, January 27, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NICK Kyrgios says he wants to continue on the right path by becoming a better person but admits he's still sorting out some issues off the court.

The notoriously hot-headed tennis star has earned plaudits this summer, with his consistently-improved attitude and role in the sport's contribution to bushfire relief winning over fans along with his exciting run to the Australian Open fourth round.

His efforts have been rewarded.

After starting the year ranked 30th, Kyrgios returned to the world's top 20 on Monday for the first time since August 2018.

Kyrgios says becoming a better person can continue to help improve his form.

"Playing my tennis has never really been a problem, I just feel like I just have to sort a couple of things out off the court," he said.

"I guess the last couple of months is really, I've just gained a lot of perspective.

"It's all been a big experience, obviously, with everything going on, but I just want to continue to go on the right path.

Kyrgios was a changed man this Australian summer.

"I've got a couple of tournaments in the next month, so I'm just going to try to be better every day.

"I think if I get better as a human, I think the tennis will just follow, so I guess that showed in the Aussie summer."

Kyrgios also revealed that he will continue to make donations to bushfire relief efforts for every ace he scores over the next few months.