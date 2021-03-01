Changed traffic conditions across the Clarence Valley this week

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highway and Summerland Way this week.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highway and Summerland Way this week.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Summerland Way to carry out improvement work about 15km north of Grafton near Warragai Creek.

Work will start on Monday and includes drainage and structural improvements to a culvert and the installation of safety barriers, to increase safety on this important road and ensure it remains in good condition for all road users.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, and is expected to be completed by Easter, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists, with a 60km/h speed limit outside of work hours.

Motorists are advised to allow an extra five minutes travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Changed traffic conditions for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

From Monday, there will be up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Devils Pulpit to transport materials and carry out drainage, landscape maintenance and finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control, short stoppages and a reduced speed limit at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also on Monday, the northbound U-turn near the New Italy Museum, New Italy will be temporarily closed between 7am and 6pm. The next available U-turn for northbound motorists is about two kilometres north near Red Gates Road.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Mororo to transport materials. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 80km/h at times between 7am and 6pm.

Vegetation and landscape maintenance will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Glenugie for up to five days from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm. A 40km/h speed limit will also be in place at times between Tyndale and Glenugie.

On Tuesday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico to carry out routine inspections on the new bridges over Duck and Emigrant creeks. Motorists can expect traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h at times between 10am and 2pm.

Further south from Tuesday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit to carry out pavement sealing on Thompson Road. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 10am.

From Wednesday, the southbound U-turn at Cypress Road, New Italy will be temporarily closed between 7am and 6pm for up to three days. The next available U-turn for northbound motorists is about four kilometres north near Serendipity Road, New Italy.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be five days of work on Old Bagotville Road at Bagotville to install a culvert. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be five days of work on Rifle Range Road and Broadwater Evans Head Road to carry out pavement testing and remove and transport material at the construction site compound. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on Woodburn Evans Head Road, and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn to carry out fencing, pavement maintenance and private access work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be five days of work on Redgate, Turners, Whites and Nardi roads at New Italy to carry out pavement maintenance, drainage and private access work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.