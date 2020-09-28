Changed traffic conditions and night work for highway upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday October 4 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no road work on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday October 2 to 6pm Tuesday October 9 due to high traffic volumes expected for the long weekend. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From today, there will be four days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to install traffic safety barriers and carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, asphalting, traffic barrier maintenance and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from today, there will be up to four days of work on the Pacific Highway at Mororo to remove and install signage, and to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from today, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Harwood to carry out asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be up to four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Tyndale and at the Maclean and Tyndale interchanges from Monday, to carry out survey work, installation of signage, landscape maintenance and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h at all times.

Additional changes to local roads

From today, there will be up to six days of work on Minyumai, Nardi and Red Gate roads at New Italy and Tuckombil Road, Trustums Hill Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, fencing, drainage, installation of signage and guard rails, and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on Wuyman Way, Fischers Lane, Carrolls Lane at Chatsworth Island and Banana Road at Mororo to carry out line marking and to install drainage and a koala grid. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on Big River Way between Maclean and Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to carry out line marking and install signage. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.