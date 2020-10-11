Changed traffic conditions and night work highway upgrade

ROADWORKS: Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday to Sunday October 12-18 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday to 6am Monday October 9-12 due to high traffic volumes expected for the NSW school holidays. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Monday, there will be six days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to allow access to site, install traffic safety barriers and fauna connectivity poles and carry out earthwork, paving, drainage, asphalting. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be two days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Maclean to carry out maintenance on traffic guide posts and landscaping. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Tuesday, there will be two days of work on Big River Way between Maclean and Tyndale to carry out signage maintenance. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

From Thursday, there will be up to two days of work at the Maclean interchange and Tyndale interchange to carry out line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

FROM Monday, there will be six days of work on Blackwall Drive at Coolgardie and Signata Rd at Pimlico to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to seven nights and six days of work on Minyumai, Nardi, Norton and Red Gate roads at New Italy and Tuckombil Road, Trustums Hill Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, fencing, drainage, vegetation clearing and installation of guard rails and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Road at Broadwater from Monday, to install sign posts. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

There will be up to five days of work from Monday on Ulgundahi View at Harwood, the Yamba interchange, Chatsworth Road south, Wuyman Way, Mill and South Bank Serpentine Channel roads at Chatsworth Island and Garretts Lane at Mororo to carry out asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to four days of work on the Tyndale on ramp at Tyndale and Jubilee St at Townsend to carry out line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.