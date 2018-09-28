Changed traffic conditions at Harwood for upgrade

The last of 144 girders is placed into position on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade on Thursday, 19th July, 2018.

The last of 144 girders is placed into position on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade on Thursday, 19th July, 2018. RMS

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions due to the opening of a local access road at Harwood this week.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the completion of the road connecting Harwood Mill Rd to the existing highway was an important step in the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

"This permanent road, which goes around the Harwood Cricket Ground, will provide a new route for motorists going to Harwood and also be used for deliveries for the Harwood Sugar Mill, which is a vital industry for the township and broader region,” the spokesperson said.

"Once the road is open to traffic, the access between Watts Lane East and the Pacific Highway will be permanently closed.

"This new traffic arrangement allows Roads and Maritime Services to maintain capacity on the road network while the project team safely continues to build the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"Work on the new bridge over the Clarence River continues to progress, with 88 per cent of the bridge deck and 35 per cent of the median barriers now installed.”

The spokesperson said soft soil settlement at the Yamba interchange was taking longer than expected, with more than 3m of settlement experienced and up to 2m of additional material placed on top of the earth mounds.