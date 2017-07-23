Changed traffic conditions for bridge construction

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions for work to progress on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence.

A series of traffic switches will take place from today to allow work on the $27million project to enter the next stage. Temporary lane closures will be in place on the existing Richmond Road and Bridge Street for pavement work.

Motorists wanting access to residential properties and the General Store on Grafton Street will be re-directed onto the newly built side street. This will allow Roads and Maritime Services to extend the kerb on Grafton Street in front of the General Store from Tuesday.

Crews will then return to Richmond Road and Bridge Street on or around the week of Monday, September 4 to reseal the road.

