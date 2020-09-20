Changed traffic conditions for Pacific Highway upgrade

Changed traffic conditions will be in place for the following week on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from tomorrow to Sunday September 27 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday September 25 to 6am Tuesday September 28 due to high traffic volumes expected for the NSW school holidays. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From tomorrow, there will be up to five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie to install a cycle rail and carry out work at the batch plant. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be one night and seven days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to install traffic safety barriers and carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, asphalting and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times.

Further south from Monday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Mororo to carry out asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be up to six days and five nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean and at the Maclean interchange from Monday, to carry out survey work, asphalting and installation of signage. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h.

From Wednesday, southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway between Chatsworth Island and Mororo will be moved onto the northbound carriageway one lane in each direction for three days. There will be temporary detours in place to access Carrolls Lane and Serpentine Channel North Bank Road. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be up to six days and one night of work on Minyumai, Nardi and Red Gate roads at New Italy and Tuckombil Road, Trustums Hill Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, fencing, drainage and installation of signage and guard rails and allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on Big River Way between Tyndale and Maclean and Byrons Lane at Tyndale to carry out fencing and install signage. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be up to five days of work on Wuyman Way, Fischers Lane, Carrolls Lane at Chatsworth Island and Banana Road at Mororo to carry out line marking and installation of a koala grid and traffic signals. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.