Changed traffic conditions for Pacific Highway upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday November 29 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be up to six days of work between Woodburn and Pimlico to carry out lighting pole and guardrail installations, kerb and bridge maintenance and electrical work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm

Also from Monday, there will be five days of work between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn to install signposts and carry out finishing work and line marking. Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Tuesday, there will be two days of work on the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean to remove traffic volume counting devices and carry out road maintenance. Motorists can expect reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm

From Wednesday, there will be three days of work at Farlows Flat to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

FROM Monday, there will be five days of work at Pimlico, Signata and Satories roads at Pimlico and Blackwall Drive at Coolgardie to carry out electrical work, lighting pole installation, kerb maintenance and trenching work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on Marozin, Nortons and Whites roads at New Italy and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn to install traffic safety barriers and guard rails, pavement work and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work at Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn and Broadwater-Evans Head Road, Broadwater from Monday, to install signposts. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be two days of work on Big River Way and Jubilee and Cameron streets at Maclean to remove traffic volume counting devices. Motorists can expect reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.