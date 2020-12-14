Changed traffic conditions for Pacific Highway upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway from Monday December 14 to Sunday December 20 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday December 18 to 6pm Sunday January 3 due to the high traffic volume expected for the school holidays and Christmas and New Year period. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean to carry out landscape maintenance and survey work and install wire rope safety barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 7am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be up to four days of work at the Coolgardie interchange at Coolgardie, Signata Road, Backwall Drive and Kays Road at Pimlico and Wardell Road at Wardell to carry out asphalting, line marking and drainage work and install guardrails. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on Woodburn-Evans Head Road at Woodburn and Broadwater-Evans Head Road at Broadwater to install signposts and carry out finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be six days of work on Nortons Road, Whites Road, Marozin Road, Redgate Road at New Italy and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn to install traffic guardrails and carry out paving and road maintenance. Motorists can expect traffic control and lane closures between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be two days of work at the Woodburn interchange to install light poles. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.