Changed traffic conditions for this week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway from Monday to Sunday January 18-24 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Devils Pulpit to carry out maintenance and finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h at times between 6am to 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to three days of work on the Pacific Highway at Shark Creek to carry out survey monitoring. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be up to four days of work on Wardell Rd, Wardell and Old Bagotville Rd, Bagotville to carry out pavement maintenance and install guard rails. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work at the Broadwater interchange and Rifle Range Rd, Broadwater to carry out landscape maintenance and finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work at the Woodburn interchange and at Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, Woodburn to carry out landscape maintenance and finishing work, as well as fencing and private access work between Wagner St and Golf Link Rd, Woodburn. Motorists can expect short stoppages, lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am to 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be six days of work on Marozin Rd, Swan Bay New Italy Rd and Whites Rd at New Italy to carry out paving maintenance and finishing work including fencing and private access work. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be two days of work on Jubilee St, Townsend to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.