Changed traffic conditions for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday to Sunday, November 9-15, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

On Monday, there will be one day of work between Devils Pulpit and New Italy to prepare for a traffic change. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be six days and one night of work between New Italy and Woodburn to install signposts, traffic safety barriers and carry out finishing work. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times.

Also from Tuesday, there will be five days and six nights of work between Coolgardie and Pimlico to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closure, traffic control and reduced speed limits.

Additional changes to local roads

FROM Monday, there will be six days of work on Marozin and Nortons roads at New Italy to install traffic safety barriers and guard rails, and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work at Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn and Broadwater-Evans Head Road, Broadwater from Monday to carry out drainage maintenance and install signposts. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be three days of work at local roads between Coolgardie and Pimlico including Blackwall, Pimlico, Coolgardie, and Signata roads. Motorists can expect lane closure, traffic control and reduced speed limits while work is carried out to prepare for traffic changes and undertake electrical and drainage maintenance.

On Tuesday, there will be one day of work at Banana and Mororo roads at Mororo to carry out survey work. Motorists can expect reduced speed limits between 7am and 6pm.