Changed traffic conditions on Gwydir Highway

CHANGED traffic conditions are in place on the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton due to rock falls caused by recent rainfall.

Roads and Maritime Services advised motorists today of two sections of the highway being reduced to one lane until repairs are completed.

The changes require a 3.2 metre width restriction for vehicles 65 kilometres west of Grafton, and a four metre width restriction for vehicles 83 kilometres west of Grafton, with concrete barriers installed to stop rocks falling onto the road.

Landslips along the Gwydir Highway in between Glenn Innes and Grafton. Roads and Maritime Service

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

The barriers and width restrictions will remain in place until repair work can be completed. Motorists may experience delays of up to five minutes and are advised to plan their journey, allow extra travel time and follow all signs.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this important work is carried out. For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.