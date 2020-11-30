Changed traffic conditions for Pacific Highway upgrade

CHANGED traffic conditions and night work will take place on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday December 6 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be up to five days of work between Woodburn and Pimlico to carry out kerb maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm

Also from Monday, there will be six nights and six days of work between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn to install signposts and carry out finishing work, drainage, line marking and allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will also be temporary closures of U-turn bays to carry out finishing work from Monday between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn. This work will take up to five days to complete between 6am and 6pm. The U-turn bays will be progressively closed and then opened one at a time.

Further south from Monday, there will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean to carry out landscape maintenance in the median. Motorists can expect lane closures and reduced speed limit of 40 km/h between 6am and 6pm

From Wednesday, there will be three days of work at Farlows Flat to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be six days of work on Marozin and Whites roads at New Italy along with Tuckombil, Redgate and Gallon roads at Woodburn to install traffic safety barriers, pavement work and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work at Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, Woodburn and Broadwater-Evans Head Rd, Broadwater from Monday to install signposts. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.